Analogue Clock Adds A Classic Timepiece To Your System Tray

Windows only: Free system tray utility Analogue Clock replaces your default Windows date and time display with a classy new clock complete with a pop-up calendar. The app comes packaged with several customizable skins you can tweak to your liking, and though the analogue version seems like the biggest draw, Analogue Clock also comes with digital skins that still improve on the Windows default. The new looks are great, but the best feature may be the pop-up calendar that appears when you hover your mouse over the clock (a real godsend in XP). Analogue Clock is freeware, Windows only. If you're looking for a bit more control and want to go really classic, check out the old-timey woodworked desktop. Thanks equazcion!