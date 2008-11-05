Amazon's Frustration-Free Packaging Storefront Sells Stuff That's Easy To Open

We've never been fans of the impossible-to-open packaging holding us twenty tedious steps away from satisfying our gadget lust (surprised?), but apparently neither is Amazon. To address the issue, Amazon has launched a Frustration-Free Packaging storefront:

Amazon Frustration-Free Packaging, a multi-year initiative designed to alleviate "wrap rage," features recyclable boxes that are easy to open and free of excess materials such as hard plastic clamshell cases, plastic bindings, and wire ties. The product itself is exactly the same—we've just streamlined the packaging.

Amazon wouldn't allow me to embed their wrap rage video, but keep reading for a similarly themed SNL commercial featuring Kristen Wigg as an equally frustrated consumer.



Just replace jars with flash drives, memory cards, or—in Amazon's example—pirate ships, and you know where they're coming from. Right now the initiative doesn't feature that many products (and few of them if any would ship to Australia), but hopefully in time this initiative will make all of our lives that much easier.