AlwaysVPN Takes US-Only Sites International

Windows/Mac/Linux (All platforms): AlwaysVPN, a free virtual private networking service, is promoted as a safer way for anyone to browse the web or trading files over a public net connection. It works for that purpose, sure, but it also lets anyone on the disappointing side of a US-only service like Hulu, Pandora, or Fancast get around that often arbitrary restriction. We've previously featured a similar service, Hotspot Shield, but AlwaysVPN has the edge in not installing any toolbars (although it does put ads across the top of your browser), working on all three major platforms, and, well, being a go-to VPN proxy if Hotspot is only trickling in. Installation and startup are a simple right-click affair in Windows, while OS X users will have to configure a third-party VPN client, and Linux users compile from source. AlwaysVPN is a free download for Windows, Mac OS X and Linux systems.