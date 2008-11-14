AltDrag Rescues Unreachable Windows With The Alt Key

Windows only: Whether through using dual monitors, awkward resizing, or other dumb Windows tricks, application and document windows can often end up with their title bars unreachable, meaning a user can't grab them to put them right again. AltDrag, a free, tiny Windows utility, enables an ability Linux desktop users have long had to hold down the Alt key, grab anywhere on a window and drag it back to a manageable location. AltDrag used a little under 800KB on my Vista system, and since it can hide its tray icon, it's useful for both auto-start functionality or quick-search launching when a window goes AWOL. AltDrag is a free download, compressed in .7z format.
