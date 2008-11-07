Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Airport Check-In Kiosks On The Rise

AirportKiosk.jpg If you fall into the category of people who prefer dealing with staff when you hit the airport, it looks like you're out of luck. A new survey from airline IT specialist SITA suggests that check-in kiosks — already the default option for the major Australian airlines — will continue to flourish. The press release boasts:

Nearly 49% of airports believe that self-service could become the primary means for passenger check-in in two to five years and only 27% stated that they would not have self-service as their primary channel in the check-in area.

For myself, I'd rather check-in online and skip as much of the process as possible, but that does rather presume you have access to a printer. Failing that, I'd rather use a kiosk than stand in a queue, presuming there's enough of them around (Australian airports are relatively generous in this department compared to some in the US). What's your preferred check-in approach? Tell us in the comments.

Comments

  • walnut_iguana @John Cox

    kiosks are fantastic for domestic flights. Love them. Quick, easy, done. I agree that doing your boarding pass at home or the office before you even get there is easier, but nothing beats the simplicity of sticking your frequent flyer card in a slot, hitting a couple of buttons and you're on your way.

    International travel is a different story. I was recently on my way back from Europe and was ushered to a shiny new kiosk where I managed to side step the attendant and headed for a real person behind a counter with a counter in front of her. My ticket was great - had all my luggage checked all the way through back home, but I had a flight from Shipol, Heathrow, Hong Kong to Brisbane and I wanted to tweak my seating arrangements and adjust flight times and things in Hong Kong. You can't do this with a kiosk with multiple hops - so much easier to sort it out at a counter. Even if I didn't want to change things it's so much better to double check and confirm things such as luggage transfer and all that with a real person.

    0
  • John Finkelde Guest

    In Australia I use online check in & failing that the kiosk. Going to the counter to check in is now a last resort!

    In Joburg South Africa I mercifully head for the Qanats CLub chekc in & avoid the crush in the economy line

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
au feature psychology relaxation sensory-deprivation video-feature

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Floating is an increasingly popular form of sensory deprivation therapy that involves lying in a pitch black tank of salted water. This may sound like your worst nightmare, but since the invention of Sensory Deprivation Tanks in 1954 they have been praised for their health benefits, particularly in regards to relaxation and stress relief. Here's what I learned after spending 90 minutes on the inside.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles