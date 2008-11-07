Airport Check-In Kiosks On The Rise

If you fall into the category of people who prefer dealing with staff when you hit the airport, it looks like you're out of luck. A new survey from airline IT specialist SITA suggests that check-in kiosks — already the default option for the major Australian airlines — will continue to flourish. The press release boasts:

Nearly 49% of airports believe that self-service could become the primary means for passenger check-in in two to five years and only 27% stated that they would not have self-service as their primary channel in the check-in area.

For myself, I'd rather check-in online and skip as much of the process as possible, but that does rather presume you have access to a printer. Failing that, I'd rather use a kiosk than stand in a queue, presuming there's enough of them around (Australian airports are relatively generous in this department compared to some in the US). What's your preferred check-in approach? Tell us in the comments.