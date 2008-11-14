AeroSnap Brings the Windows 7 Snap Feature To XP, Vista

Windows only: Free application AeroSnap brings the new Windows 7 drag-and-snap-to-size feature to your pre-Windows 7 machine. With AeroSnap installed and running, pulling a window to the right edge of your screen resizes it to half of the screen on the right side; pulling it to the left resizes the window to your left half. Finally, pulling a window to the top of your monitor will maximise it. Handy! To get more Windows 7 features now, check out previously mentioned EnhanceMyVista or Aero Shake. AeroSnap is a free download, requires Windows and .NET 2.0.