Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Aero Shake Clears Your Pre-Windows 7 Desktop

Windows only: Free utility Aero Shake brings the Windows 7 Aero Shake feature—which we previewed last week—to your pre-Windows 7 computer. Like the new Windows 7 feature, shaking the active window with your mouse will minimize all other windows; shaking it again will restore them. This one was contributed by reader bobbo33 to the Lifehacker Coders Group, and it's still got a few rough edges, so if you try it out let us know what you think in the comments and we'll see if we can address any issues. Aero Shake is written in AutoHotkey, so if you're a fan of the simple scripting language, you can download the source and add it to your main AHK script. Otherwise, grab the EXE below.

Download Aero Shake

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
au feature psychology relaxation sensory-deprivation video-feature

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Floating is an increasingly popular form of sensory deprivation therapy that involves lying in a pitch black tank of salted water. This may sound like your worst nightmare, but since the invention of Sensory Deprivation Tanks in 1954 they have been praised for their health benefits, particularly in regards to relaxation and stress relief. Here's what I learned after spending 90 minutes on the inside.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles