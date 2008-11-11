Aero Shake Clears Your Pre-Windows 7 Desktop

Windows only: Free utility Aero Shake brings the Windows 7 Aero Shake feature—which we previewed last week—to your pre-Windows 7 computer. Like the new Windows 7 feature, shaking the active window with your mouse will minimize all other windows; shaking it again will restore them. This one was contributed by reader bobbo33 to the Lifehacker Coders Group, and it's still got a few rough edges, so if you try it out let us know what you think in the comments and we'll see if we can address any issues. Aero Shake is written in AutoHotkey, so if you're a fan of the simple scripting language, you can download the source and add it to your main AHK script. Otherwise, grab the EXE below.