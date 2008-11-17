Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Adobe AIR 1.5 Released

AIrLogo.jpgAhead of its MAX conference this week, Adobe has upgraded its AIR cross-platform application technology to version 1.5. Enhancements in the new version include support for design features introduced in version 10 of Adobe's Flash Player, incorporation of the WebKit HTML engine, and encrypted database support (to tempt all those corporate app types). Windows and Mac releases are available now; the Linux release is due before the end of the year, though in the meantime Adobe has released a 64-bit version of Flash Player 10 for Linux users. If you want to find out why AIR matters, check out our list of the 10 best AIR applications.

Adobe AIR

Comments

  • Aw Guo Guest

    Awesome, Cong!

    It's time for AIR to dominate the RIA world.

    0

