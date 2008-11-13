Add Your Basecamp Projects To Gmail

If you keep your projects in order using 37signal's excellent Basecamp webapp and you're a Gmail user, a new gadget puts your project progress right next to your inbox. The Periscope Basecamp Gmail gadget works with the Gmail Labs' experimental feature that lets third-party gadgets into Gmail's sidebar. To enable this gadget, you've got to have a Basecamp account with the API enabled, a Periscope account (which stores your Basecamp login information), and Gmail Labs' Gadgets by external URL feature enabled. Got all that? Once you're there, head to the Gadgets tab in Gmail and copy and paste the Periscope Basecamp Gadget URL in, and then your sidebar will display your Basecamp projects as pictured. Of course, setting up this access does require a leap of faith and trust in Periscope, as you do have to save your Basecamp password in your Periscope account.