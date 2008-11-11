ABC's Sydney Sidetracks Puts History On A Map

The new Sydney Sidetracks project from the ABC puts an intriguing twist on the Google Maps mash-up genre, linking historic video, audio and pictures to their locations online. Content on offer includes early images from Port Jackson in 1821, as well as more recent events such as the Hilton Hotel bombing. As well as being accessible on the site, you can download a version for use on your mobile phone, ideal for a walking tour of the inner-Sydney streets. With luck, we'll see similar efforts for other cities in the future (the site structure suggests other locations could easily be added).