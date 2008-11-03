Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

3x3links Is A Speed-Dial-Style Start Page

Free start page creator 3x3links takes an Opera-like angle on browser-opening pages, offering a three-by-three grid of links that you customise and name. Besides being a generally fast-loading page, 3x3 uses Google Account authentication to keep you logged into your own page, and offers keypad/keyboard shortcuts lined up with the grid—so getting to your top-left link, for instance, is as simple as hitting 7. The page picks up pictures and logos when it can, but an option for custom icons would be a nice touch. 3x3links is a free service, requires a Google Account for persistent settings.

3x3links [via Digital Inspiration]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
au feature psychology relaxation sensory-deprivation video-feature

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Floating is an increasingly popular form of sensory deprivation therapy that involves lying in a pitch black tank of salted water. This may sound like your worst nightmare, but since the invention of Sensory Deprivation Tanks in 1954 they have been praised for their health benefits, particularly in regards to relaxation and stress relief. Here's what I learned after spending 90 minutes on the inside.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles