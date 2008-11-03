3x3links Is A Speed-Dial-Style Start Page

Free start page creator 3x3links takes an Opera-like angle on browser-opening pages, offering a three-by-three grid of links that you customise and name. Besides being a generally fast-loading page, 3x3 uses Google Account authentication to keep you logged into your own page, and offers keypad/keyboard shortcuts lined up with the grid—so getting to your top-left link, for instance, is as simple as hitting 7. The page picks up pictures and logos when it can, but an option for custom icons would be a nice touch. 3x3links is a free service, requires a Google Account for persistent settings.