Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

3 Launches Prepaid 3G Broadband, 12 Month Expiry Option But Roaming's Still A Rort

3 has jumped on the prepaid 3G broadband wagon (alongside Telstra and Optus), rolling out a range of plans that are yours for the purchase of a $129 USB key and SIM. While we've repeatedly noted in the past that 3's relatively narrow coverage makes it a risky choice, there's one bundle on offer that helps allay that objection: $149 for 12GB of data, with a 12-month expiry. That's a solid choice for someone who won't use the service every week, but (say) makes regular work or family trips to another capital city.

Other recharges (with a more conventional 30 day expiry) include $15 for 500MB, $29 for 2GB or $49 for 4GB. You can roll over unused allowances from one period to the next if you recharge, but can't have more than 15GB of data in credit. As ever, the kicker is still what happens when you roam off the 3 network outside capital cities onto Telstra. There's a tiny roaming allowance on each plan, after which you have to pay $7.50 for 4MB (yes, that's megabytes). That works out at more than sixty times the cost of the 3 data on the entry-level plan.

Three

Comments

  • Max Soe Guest

    I can't find this on 3's site. Can someone post the direct URL?

    0
  • Angus Kidman Guest

    The plans are due to go on sale on November 12 -- as soon as they appear on the site I'll update the link, but it hasn't happened yet!

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
au feature psychology relaxation sensory-deprivation video-feature

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Floating is an increasingly popular form of sensory deprivation therapy that involves lying in a pitch black tank of salted water. This may sound like your worst nightmare, but since the invention of Sensory Deprivation Tanks in 1954 they have been praised for their health benefits, particularly in regards to relaxation and stress relief. Here's what I learned after spending 90 minutes on the inside.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles