20 Cliches To Avoid (At All Costs)

The BBC News Magazine rounds up 20 loathsome cliches — a good blacklist to keep handy when you're trying to tighten up your own writing. Actually, to be fair, I'm not being funny but you know by the end of play today you could touch base with the team and, let's face it, roll out a raft of proposals to ensure communication is 110% going forward with these initiatives in the pipeline. Can't get your head around that? Basically, the fact of the matter is, to be honest, you can't just talk the talk, you've got to walk the walk — the reason being that way, lessons will be learned.