YouTube Adds Audio Preview To Comments

In what's presumably an attempt to curb the comment cesspool at YouTube, the popular video sharing site has added an Audio Preview button to the comment section. Inspired by web comic xkcd, the positive effect of the audio preview seems questionable. Until audio previews prove their efficacy, we'll stick with the previously mentioned YouTube Comment Snob extension, thankyouverymuch. [via]
