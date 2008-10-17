Your Bottled Water May Be No Purer Than Tap

According to a study conducted at the University of Iowa, many bottled waters are no purer than tap. The study found that while most of the brands tested still fell within regulatory guidelines for contaminants, much of the bottled water contained the same impurities as tap. Might be worthwhile to save a couple bucks this month and give tap another chance.
I am sure the Australian bottled water industry would get better results, you can check out an extensive list of Australian bottled water companies at www.ozbevnet.com