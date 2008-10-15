Would You Buy New Gadgets During An Economic Crisis?

AustralianIT reports that retail giant Harvey Norman has announced that it plans to release weekly sales data from its stores, in the hope that this will provide a demonstration of the state of the economy. This seems like an odd idea for a couple of reasons. For one thing, if we're all tightening our belts and worrying about whether our jobs will last, then splurging on a new gadget should probably be a low priority. Secondly, even if we do decide we can't live without that new PC, it would make more sense to shop around online than just hit a big-box retailer. So is store founder Gerry Harvey right when he says "there is no better indicator out there than Harvey Norman sales"? Share your thoughts in the comments.