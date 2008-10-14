World Vision Giving Away Aussie Googleplex Tour For Blog Action Day

Blog Action Day takes place on October 15, with the aim of getting bloggers across the globe to write about issues and solutions relating to a single issue. In 2008, that issue is poverty. If you need a little more incentive to write on the topic, World Vision Australia is running a competition for the best Australian blog post on how to combat poverty, with prizes including a tour of Google's Sydney HQ, a chance to play with Microsoft's Surface computer, iPhones and other goodies. Just add a link to your post on the competition page to be in the running. (Yes, there's an obvious irony in seeking out a prize when writing about poverty.)