World Vision Giving Away Aussie Googleplex Tour For Blog Action Day

WorldVision.jpg Blog Action Day takes place on October 15, with the aim of getting bloggers across the globe to write about issues and solutions relating to a single issue. In 2008, that issue is poverty. If you need a little more incentive to write on the topic, World Vision Australia is running a competition for the best Australian blog post on how to combat poverty, with prizes including a tour of Google's Sydney HQ, a chance to play with Microsoft's Surface computer, iPhones and other goodies. Just add a link to your post on the competition page to be in the running. (Yes, there's an obvious irony in seeking out a prize when writing about poverty.)

  • Steve Hopkins Guest

    Hi Angus,

    Thanks very much for the post :) We appreciate it here at World Vision. Just a quick comment, you're right about the irony in seeking out a prize when writing about poverty - absolutley :) But the prizes have all been geneously donated by those organisations involved - namely Amnesia, Google, Yahoo!7 and www.nowwearetalking.com.au. I think that is an excellent show of support for us from those guys. If the competition helps just one more person blog about poverty tomorrow, then we will consider it a success. :)

    Cheers guys, can't wait to see your post about poverty!

  • Brian Hunt Guest

    A great supporter of World Vision is AIDtoCHILDREN.com.

    AIDtoCHILDREN.com is a dual-purpose site for building an English
    vocabulary and raising money for under privileged children in the most
    impoverished places around the world.

    Check it out at http://www.aidtochildren.com

