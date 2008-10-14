Blog Action Day takes place on October 15, with the aim of getting bloggers across the globe to write about issues and solutions relating to a single issue. In 2008, that issue is poverty. If you need a little more incentive to write on the topic, World Vision Australia is running a competition for the best Australian blog post on how to combat poverty, with prizes including a tour of Google's Sydney HQ, a chance to play with Microsoft's Surface computer, iPhones and other goodies. Just add a link to your post on the competition page to be in the running. (Yes, there's an obvious irony in seeking out a prize when writing about poverty.)
World Vision Giving Away Aussie Googleplex Tour For Blog Action Day
Hi Angus,
Thanks very much for the post :) We appreciate it here at World Vision. Just a quick comment, you're right about the irony in seeking out a prize when writing about poverty - absolutley :) But the prizes have all been geneously donated by those organisations involved - namely Amnesia, Google, Yahoo!7 and www.nowwearetalking.com.au. I think that is an excellent show of support for us from those guys. If the competition helps just one more person blog about poverty tomorrow, then we will consider it a success. :)
Cheers guys, can't wait to see your post about poverty!