Work Around The Wii's 2GB SD Card Limit

O'Reilly's Hacks Blog points out a way to work around the Nintendo Wii's arbitrary 2GB limit on storing games and save information to an SD card. After formatting the card using the SDFormatter tool, simply fill everything but 2GB with junk data that you can later replace. Useful for anyone who's hacked their Wii for homebrew apps. [via]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink