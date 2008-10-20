Windows xKill Closes Crashing Programs With One Click

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Windows only: Closing applications that have become unresponsive usually involves opening the Task Manager and hoping you "End Process" before it ends your desktop. Windows xKill, a free stand-alone utility, aims to give you more firepower in shooting down buggy apps. Once it's running, you hit Control-Alt-Backspace to activate the skull-and-bones cursor, and simply click on the flailing app's window to kill it, similar to the Linux xkill command. Windows xKill does add an annoyingly blinking icon to your system tray, but you can set your system tray to always hide it if you'd like. Windows xKill is a free download for Windows systems only.

Windows xKill [deviantART via Daily Gyan]

  • kayle Guest

    Wixkill at
    http://windows.xkill.free.fr does the job far better

