Windows 7 Features 'Leaked'

Microsoft plans to unveil a pre-release version of Windows 7 at a conference tomorrow, and released a privacy statement for the preview that reveals all kinds of features in the future OS. Short list: Multiple releases, including an "Ultimate" version; a local Driver Protection database for hardware problems; better support for internet printing; and a vague "People Near Me" service that lets users share unnamed apps with others on a network. [via Ghacks]
