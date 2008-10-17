Window Extractor Extracts Embedded Videos And Windows

Windows only: Free, open-source application Window Extractor pulls embedded videos and even windows out of the application they're confined to, placing them in their own independent window that you can resize or make fullscreen. The application is designed primarily for use as a presentation aid—allowing you to extract anything from a YouTube video to a Windows Explorer folder—but it's applications aren't limited solely to presentations, either. I found it a little bit difficult to get the hang of, but it's worth a try if you've been looking for similar functionality. Window Extractor is free, Windows only, requires .NET 2.0.