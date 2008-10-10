Why You Need An Installer For A Flat-Screen TV

Buying a flat-screen TV is exciting, but trying to mount it on your wall is a tedious and risky process. over at our sibling site Gizmodo, editor Nick Broughall looks at the lessons he learned while getting a flat-screen TV installed. The whole account is well worth reading, but there's one fundamental lesson: for practically any complex installation, you're better off getting a professional to do the tricky stuff.
