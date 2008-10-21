Who Let the Slacker In At Lifehacker?

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Hello, my name is Jackson West, and I feel like the least likely person ever invited to write for Lifehacker right about now. Because I am a deeply, deeply lazy person who couldn't budget and schedule my way out of a wet paper bag. However, I have managed to survive in the wild with an otherwise debilitating lack of work ethic, and I am here to pass my wisdom in the many and varied arts of shirking which I have mastered over the years. For instance, did you know that there's a little bit of magic on the shelves of your local drugstore that goes by the name "Cup O' Noodles?"

Just add boiling water and you have yourself a hot meal in mere seconds! There's even a manga, Project X: Cup Noodle, which details the high drama behind the making of the very first instant noodle soup by a team of food scientists at Nissin in the early seventies (and it's way more entertaining than the Google Chrome comic). Apparently the moral of the story is that hard work, team spirit, visionary management and a little ingenuity leads to success. Or something. All I know is that less time making myself a snack means more time to watch Ugly Betty. (Image via Chris's Invincible Super Blog)

Editor: WE let the slacker into Lifehacker, and we're happy to have him here at least for a few weeks posting live from San Francisco. Say hey to Jackson and tell him the kinds of slackerhood arts you want to hear about the most in the comments.

  • Vanessa Guest

    Ooo, Jackson, what are your wise thoughts on making night owl tendencies work to your advantage, particularly when your partner isn't so keen on you being glued to the keyboard in the evening?

