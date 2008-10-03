Wherever Change Directory Speeds Up Command Line Navigation

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Windows/Mac/Linux (all platforms): Free command prompt plug-in script Wherever Change Directory makes navigating around your system fast and easy from the command line on any system. After adding wcd to your system path and running it once to index your hard drive, you can simply type wcd desktop, and the command will use the most likely match to get you there. If there's more than one result (as pictured), you just type the choice you were looking for. The script can also handle wildcards (like Pictures*) and other syntax changes. The download package comes with installation instructions, but Windows users (especially Vista users) will want to enable running commands as an administrator to avoid a lot of access headaches. Wherever Change Directory is a free download for Windows, Mac, and Linux systems; there's also a package for our favourite Unix-in-Windows tool Cygwin.

Wherever Change Directory [Erwin Waterlander via gHacks]

