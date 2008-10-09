Google added "click to buy" links to select videos on YouTube this morning, offering links for purchasing Amazon MP3s or iTunes tracks from music videos, or video games from their trailer clips. It's not the first, but it's one of the service's more direct attempts to justify YouTube's $1.65 billion purchase price and monetise the service. Which begs the question: What's the tipping point for users of the easy-to-watch, easy-to-embed service? Would you be willing to watch pre-play, post-play, or mid-clip advertisements, a la Hulu? Or would anything more than a few display ads along the side move you somewhere else? Let's hear your take on the boundaries of an appealing video service in the comments.
What Ads Could You Live With On YouTube?
Trending Stories Right Now
Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January
New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank
Floating is an increasingly popular form of sensory deprivation therapy that involves lying in a pitch black tank of salted water. This may sound like your worst nightmare, but since the invention of Sensory Deprivation Tanks in 1954 they have been praised for their health benefits, particularly in regards to relaxation and stress relief. Here's what I learned after spending 90 minutes on the inside.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink