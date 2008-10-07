WeLoveTelstra Tracks Telstra Comments On Twitter

Telstra's own BigPond Twitter support channel has come in for a fair degree of criticism from Twitter users for only offering a "contact us" canned response to queries. An alternate way of tracking the telco on Twitter is via the WeLoveTelstra channel, a bot which picks up any tweets which mention Telstra. Unsurprisingly, that gives it a somewhat negative slant — people are far more likely to point out service faults than praise Sol's crew to the skies — but it's an interesting perspective on Telstra's performance and activities.