Telstra's own BigPond Twitter support channel has come in for a fair degree of criticism from Twitter users for only offering a "contact us" canned response to queries. An alternate way of tracking the telco on Twitter is via the WeLoveTelstra channel, a bot which picks up any tweets which mention Telstra. Unsurprisingly, that gives it a somewhat negative slant — people are far more likely to point out service faults than praise Sol's crew to the skies — but it's an interesting perspective on Telstra's performance and activities.
WeLoveTelstra Tracks Telstra Comments On Twitter
Comments
Thats not even the Telstra logo, its the Telecom logo...
Plus, who'd want to follow Telstra anyway?! :/