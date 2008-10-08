WebWallpaper Swaps Your Wallpaper On A Schedule from Webcams

Windows only: Free, open-source application WebWallpaper loads images from any URL or desktop location and swaps out your desktop background on a schedule. Originally designed for use with webcams, the application works with any image URL you point it to. WebWallpaper comes with a few webcam URLs baked in with beautiful streaming images, so it's easy to get up and running with live-updating backgrounds. If you know of a high-resolution webcam in your area that streams to a static URL, this app is potentially very cool—your desktop becomes a window looking outside, updating your wallpaper with the current conditions automatically. If WebWallpaper isn't quite what you're looking for, check out previously mentioned John's Background Switcher—which integrates with popular photo webapps like Flickr, Picasa, and even Facebook—or the recently released Wallpapers from MSN.