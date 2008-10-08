Windows only: Free, open-source application WebWallpaper loads images from any URL or desktop location and swaps out your desktop background on a schedule. Originally designed for use with webcams, the application works with any image URL you point it to. WebWallpaper comes with a few webcam URLs baked in with beautiful streaming images, so it's easy to get up and running with live-updating backgrounds. If you know of a high-resolution webcam in your area that streams to a static URL, this app is potentially very cool—your desktop becomes a window looking outside, updating your wallpaper with the current conditions automatically. If WebWallpaper isn't quite what you're looking for, check out previously mentioned John's Background Switcher—which integrates with popular photo webapps like Flickr, Picasa, and even Facebook—or the recently released Wallpapers from MSN.
WebWallpaper Swaps Your Wallpaper On A Schedule from Webcams
Trending Stories Right Now
Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January
New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank
Floating is an increasingly popular form of sensory deprivation therapy that involves lying in a pitch black tank of salted water. This may sound like your worst nightmare, but since the invention of Sensory Deprivation Tanks in 1954 they have been praised for their health benefits, particularly in regards to relaxation and stress relief. Here's what I learned after spending 90 minutes on the inside.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink