Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Wallpapers From MSN Manages, Edits Your Desktop Wallpaper

Windows only: Freeware application Wallpapers from MSN adds several customisation and management options to your desktop wallpaper. When you first install Wallpapers, it downloads around 125 high quality wallpapers from Microsoft to get you started, but you aren't limited to those images by any means—you can add any of your own wallpapers to the application any time you want. Once you choose a wallpaper, you can use the app's simple editing tools to crop, rotate, resize, and add text, speech bubbles, or foreground images to the wallpaper. Probably its best feature, Wallpapers can rotate your wallpaper as a slideshow or by time of day. Wallpapers is freeware, Windows only.

MSN Wallpaper [via gHacks]

Comments

  • menaka Guest

    After downloading MSN wallpapper my computer has become slow. How do I remove the wallpapper from the computer.

    Thank you

    0
  • Don Peters Guest

    Tried a picture as wallpaper- WAY too busy, lotta data, so I put another up - when the machine powers down, I see old pic-I think it slows the machine down - but the only time is see it is for a second, when the machine is shutting down - I tried to click on it at that time, even hit escape, nothing works - HELP

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
au feature psychology relaxation sensory-deprivation video-feature

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Floating is an increasingly popular form of sensory deprivation therapy that involves lying in a pitch black tank of salted water. This may sound like your worst nightmare, but since the invention of Sensory Deprivation Tanks in 1954 they have been praised for their health benefits, particularly in regards to relaxation and stress relief. Here's what I learned after spending 90 minutes on the inside.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles