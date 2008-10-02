Wallpapers From MSN Manages, Edits Your Desktop Wallpaper

Windows only: Freeware application Wallpapers from MSN adds several customisation and management options to your desktop wallpaper. When you first install Wallpapers, it downloads around 125 high quality wallpapers from Microsoft to get you started, but you aren't limited to those images by any means—you can add any of your own wallpapers to the application any time you want. Once you choose a wallpaper, you can use the app's simple editing tools to crop, rotate, resize, and add text, speech bubbles, or foreground images to the wallpaper. Probably its best feature, Wallpapers can rotate your wallpaper as a slideshow or by time of day. Wallpapers is freeware, Windows only.