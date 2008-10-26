Wall-Mounted, Synergised Laptop

Reader crshmancombined two of our recent posts into one multi-screen, wall-mounted computer setup. Using the DIY coat hanger laptop stand, crshman hung his laptop on the wall. Then, he uses a single keyboard and mouse to control the lappie as well as a dual-screen desktop computer. Here's how to use Synergy to control multiple computers. Nice job!
