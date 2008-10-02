VTC Offers Free (With A Code) Video Software Training

The Digital Inspiration blog points out that one can get ulimited access to the Video Training Company, a site with more than 70,000 video tutorials focused on software, programming, and other technology, with a three-letter promotional code. If you're determined not to have to bother anyone in accounting for advanced Excel tricks (or learn any software package or OS, really), enter
rtm as a promotional code at the sign-up page below. The offer goes for one week, and may not last, so now's your chance to grab Quicktime or Flash-based how-to videos. Found an instructional vid worth sharing? Tell us about it in the comments.
