Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Vistumbler Detects Wi-Fi Hotspots, Maps Them

Windows Vista only: Free, open-source application Vistumbler scans wireless networks within range of your Wi-Fi antenna, tracks signal strength over time, and handles pretty much everything else that other apps of this kind do. What sets Vistumbler apart from the rest is its support for GPS and live Google Earth tracking, which plots hotspots on a map. The whole thing is really cool, but unfortunately I (and I suspect many of you) don't have the tools on hand to try out the really impressive features. Still, Vistumbler is an excellent tool even without without the GPS to Google Earth mapping. Vistumbler is free download, Windows Vista only. If you're on XP and you want similar Google Earth integration with NetStumbler, check out Earth Stumbler. Thanks VashtiDunlop!

Vistumbler

Comments

  • b8two @b8two

    I tried installing this and when I ran it, AVG detects it as a Virus!

    Worm/Autoit.DNV in vistumbler.exe

    0
    • Chris Keeble Guest

      As an AVG reseller who also uses Vistumbler with many of our clients, Keeble Solutions has been liasing with AVG for some time on this matter. We have at last managed to get the false positive removed in March of this year (2009).

      To confirm, Vistumbler is not a virus, and AVG no longer reports it as a threat.

      I hope this will help those who want to continue using both great tools.

      Regards

      Chris

      0
      • Andy Redmond Guest

        Unfortunately, it blue screens Windows 7 and it is then unrepairable - a new install is required

        0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
au feature psychology relaxation sensory-deprivation video-feature

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Floating is an increasingly popular form of sensory deprivation therapy that involves lying in a pitch black tank of salted water. This may sound like your worst nightmare, but since the invention of Sensory Deprivation Tanks in 1954 they have been praised for their health benefits, particularly in regards to relaxation and stress relief. Here's what I learned after spending 90 minutes on the inside.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles