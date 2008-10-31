Vistumbler Detects Wi-Fi Hotspots, Maps Them

Windows Vista only: Free, open-source application Vistumbler scans wireless networks within range of your Wi-Fi antenna, tracks signal strength over time, and handles pretty much everything else that other apps of this kind do. What sets Vistumbler apart from the rest is its support for GPS and live Google Earth tracking, which plots hotspots on a map. The whole thing is really cool, but unfortunately I (and I suspect many of you) don't have the tools on hand to try out the really impressive features. Still, Vistumbler is an excellent tool even without without the GPS to Google Earth mapping. Vistumbler is free download, Windows Vista only. If you're on XP and you want similar Google Earth integration with NetStumbler, check out Earth Stumbler. Thanks VashtiDunlop!
I tried installing this and when I ran it, AVG detects it as a Virus!
Worm/Autoit.DNV in vistumbler.exe
As an AVG reseller who also uses Vistumbler with many of our clients, Keeble Solutions has been liasing with AVG for some time on this matter. We have at last managed to get the false positive removed in March of this year (2009).
To confirm, Vistumbler is not a virus, and AVG no longer reports it as a threat.
I hope this will help those who want to continue using both great tools.
Regards
Chris
Unfortunately, it blue screens Windows 7 and it is then unrepairable - a new install is required