Windows only: Free application Virtual CloneDrive mounts any common disk image file type as a virtual drive that you can browse as though it's a normal hard drive without burning a disc. The app supports popular disk image types like ISO, BIN, and CCD, and mounting an image once you've installed CloneDrive is as simple as double-clicking the file. We've covered similar tools in the past, but CloneDrive is the simplest implementation we've seen, and it's made by SlySoft, the folks who develop the popular DVD decryptor, AnyDVD. Virtual CloneDrive is a free download, Windows only.
Virtual CloneDrive Mounts ISOs and Other Disk Images Without Burning a Disc
Magic Disc is free, much lighter weight, and far more trustworthy than any of the "Clone" products. CloneDVD was a pig, and Brendan Nelson would be PM before I used any of their products again.