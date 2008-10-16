Virtual CloneDrive Mounts ISOs and Other Disk Images Without Burning a Disc

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Windows only: Free application Virtual CloneDrive mounts any common disk image file type as a virtual drive that you can browse as though it's a normal hard drive without burning a disc. The app supports popular disk image types like ISO, BIN, and CCD, and mounting an image once you've installed CloneDrive is as simple as double-clicking the file. We've covered similar tools in the past, but CloneDrive is the simplest implementation we've seen, and it's made by SlySoft, the folks who develop the popular DVD decryptor, AnyDVD. Virtual CloneDrive is a free download, Windows only.

Virtual CloneDrive [via gHacks]

  • mvyrmnd Guest

    Magic Disc is free, much lighter weight, and far more trustworthy than any of the "Clone" products. CloneDVD was a pig, and Brendan Nelson would be PM before I used any of their products again.

  • Cub3 Guest

    Hasnt Alcohol 120% been doing this for years?
    Anyway.. thats what I use

