Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Vintage Camera Lenses Make For Cheap DSLR Lenses

The photography enthusiasts at weblog Photojojo detail how to use a vintage manual-focus camera lens with your DSLR camera for a fraction of the cost of newer auto-focus lenses. There's not really much to it—just buy yourself an adaptor ring and go hunting for a vintage manual-focus lens on eBay and you're good to go. As an added bonus, it may even improve your photography:

Using manual focus on those old lenses will slow you down a little. Not too much, just enough to make you think about your shot. You feel more connected to your camera and to the process of shooting.

If you've ever given this a try, let's hear how it worked for you in the comments.

Better Lenses for Less Money: How To Use Vintage Lenses with Your DSLR [Photojojo]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
au feature psychology relaxation sensory-deprivation video-feature

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Floating is an increasingly popular form of sensory deprivation therapy that involves lying in a pitch black tank of salted water. This may sound like your worst nightmare, but since the invention of Sensory Deprivation Tanks in 1954 they have been praised for their health benefits, particularly in regards to relaxation and stress relief. Here's what I learned after spending 90 minutes on the inside.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles