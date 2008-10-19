Vintage Camera Lenses Make For Cheap DSLR Lenses

The photography enthusiasts at weblog Photojojo detail how to use a vintage manual-focus camera lens with your DSLR camera for a fraction of the cost of newer auto-focus lenses. There's not really much to it—just buy yourself an adaptor ring and go hunting for a vintage manual-focus lens on eBay and you're good to go. As an added bonus, it may even improve your photography:

Using manual focus on those old lenses will slow you down a little. Not too much, just enough to make you think about your shot. You feel more connected to your camera and to the process of shooting.

