VCD Quality Provides A Peek At A Movie's Quality Before You Download

Web site VCD Quality tracks videos distributed online and provides a wealth of information about each release—including a screenshot or two demonstrating the quality of the video and separate video and audio ratings. The site also links to the movie's IMDb page, lets you know what group released it, and informs you of the source media (e.g., DVD rip). If you download a fair share of movies online, you've probably been burned by a grainy, low quality download before. VCD Quality is there to help you avoid wasting those hours downloading a bum film. You can't actually download anything directly from VCD Quality, but if you've followed our beginner and intermediate guides to BitTorrent, you already know what you're doing.