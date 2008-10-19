Vanishd Hides Your Inappropriate Browsing

Web site Vanishd hides your inappropriate web browsing by overlaying a legitimate page on top of the site you actually want to browse. Once it's started, a small window follows your mouse that looks through the top page and into the page you actually want to browse. You can adjust the size of this window with your mouse's scrollwheel, and switch the control between moving the window and interacting with the site. You can even choose what you want the document on top to look like, and fake Word, Excel, and PowerPoint templates are available. If you stick with a web site on top, you can even interact with both layers. It's weird, we know, and it's probably not all that effective unless no one's paying close attention, but it's a fun idea.