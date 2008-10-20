Use The New iGoogle As A Universal Scratch Pad

Not everybody's a fan of the just-changed full-screen, canvas view iGoogle start page Web PR consultant Steve Rubel notes, however, that canvas view does improve a few things, including the usefulness of Google Notbeook. By keeping the Notebook widget full-sized, you can quickly start a note and tag it, send it over to Google Docs or Gmail, and quickly get to Google Reader or your email if you need to reference it. In other words, it's a universal capture tool you can keep in a tab. Rubel offers two other canvas-view conveniences—let's hear about your own full-screen findings in the comments.