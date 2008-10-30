Use A Mind Map To Organise Your Week

For freelancers or anyone juggling multiple tasks—not necessarily multiple projects—Raj Dash at the FreelanceSwitch blog recommends using mind-mapping software to create a weekly organizational planner that can be crafted to fit your exact needs. In his case, that's a Sunday-to-Saturday diagram, with each day stacked with coloured tasks (green for billable work, pink for research for another task, etc.) and each day exported to a spreadsheet to total up the day's billables and work output. Raj's example is do-able with most mind-mapping (or design) programs, including the multi-platform, no-cost FreeMind, and makes what you're doing and what you've done a visual affair. Got your own task-scheduling map to share? Post it in the comments.