Use A Mind Map To Organise Your Week

For freelancers or anyone juggling multiple tasks—not necessarily multiple projects—Raj Dash at the FreelanceSwitch blog recommends using mind-mapping software to create a weekly organizational planner that can be crafted to fit your exact needs. In his case, that's a Sunday-to-Saturday diagram, with each day stacked with coloured tasks (green for billable work, pink for research for another task, etc.) and each day exported to a spreadsheet to total up the day's billables and work output. Raj's example is do-able with most mind-mapping (or design) programs, including the multi-platform, no-cost FreeMind, and makes what you're doing and what you've done a visual affair. Got your own task-scheduling map to share? Post it in the comments.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink