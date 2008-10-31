Upgrade To OpenOffice 3 Online With Ulteo

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

If you want to try out the new release of open-source office application OpenOffice 3 without having to install it, you can check it out in your browser thanks to Ulteo Onine Desktop. Sign up for free to access a full-feature version of the software in your browser, and try it out for up to 25 minutes a session (paid accounts start at $US6.50 a month). ArsTechnica has an updated review of OpenOffice 3 via Ulteo, and say the new version running is a tad snappier than the previous one.

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Floating is an increasingly popular form of sensory deprivation therapy that involves lying in a pitch black tank of salted water. This may sound like your worst nightmare, but since the invention of Sensory Deprivation Tanks in 1954 they have been praised for their health benefits, particularly in regards to relaxation and stress relief. Here's what I learned after spending 90 minutes on the inside.

