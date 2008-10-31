Upgrade To OpenOffice 3 Online With Ulteo

If you want to try out the new release of open-source office application OpenOffice 3 without having to install it, you can check it out in your browser thanks to Ulteo Onine Desktop. Sign up for free to access a full-feature version of the software in your browser, and try it out for up to 25 minutes a session (paid accounts start at $US6.50 a month). ArsTechnica has an updated review of OpenOffice 3 via Ulteo, and say the new version running is a tad snappier than the previous one.
