Ubuntu 8.10 Gets Optional DarkRoom Theme

Ubuntu 8.10, the next release of the Linux distro we looked at earlier this month, will have a much-requested "DarkRoom" theme available, though the lighter Human remains the default. A full screen of the DarkRoom desktop is below. [via]
I'm glad they included it; this theme is like marmite to the Linux community. You either love it or hate it!
Personally, I find marmite sort of ok; and I love the new theme - so oh well!