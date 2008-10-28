Entering accented characters is always a bit fiddly if you're running an English-language OS and have a standard keyboard, but the BlackBerry has a pretty neat way of handling it: hold down the letter key and move the scroll wheel until the accented version you require comes up. Instant accent heaven, though I guess it would be a tad fiddlier on the Pearl. (And yes, I wouldn't have needed to discover this if my current trip hadn't meant accented text was suddenly the order of the day.)
Type Accented Characters On A BlackBerry
Comments
Trending Stories Right Now
Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January
New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank
Floating is an increasingly popular form of sensory deprivation therapy that involves lying in a pitch black tank of salted water. This may sound like your worst nightmare, but since the invention of Sensory Deprivation Tanks in 1954 they have been praised for their health benefits, particularly in regards to relaxation and stress relief. Here's what I learned after spending 90 minutes on the inside.
The way to put accented characters on a blackberry is really stupid and unpractical!