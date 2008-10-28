Type Accented Characters On A BlackBerry

Entering accented characters is always a bit fiddly if you're running an English-language OS and have a standard keyboard, but the BlackBerry has a pretty neat way of handling it: hold down the letter key and move the scroll wheel until the accented version you require comes up. Instant accent heaven, though I guess it would be a tad fiddlier on the Pearl. (And yes, I wouldn't have needed to discover this if my current trip hadn't meant accented text was suddenly the order of the day.)