Twitter Fixes US Election Bar Glitch

Earlier this month, we explained how to get rid of Twitter's US Election 2008 bar. Twitter made some interim tweaks to the bar, but has now recoded it so that once minimised, it stays minimised — a useful result if you're looking to save screen real estate and don't want to mess with AdBlocker. If you do want to kill it altogether, reader Mike Campbell points out that you need to change the original AdBlocker code to read as follows:

twitter.com#div(class=elections-promotion)