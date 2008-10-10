Twitter has fixed one of the more annoying glitches in its mobile site, adding access to replies (messages preceded by an @ symbol and your Twitter name). While there are dozens of alternate Twitter clients available, the basic mobile site is still useful, and this is a sensible (if overdue) enhancement.
Twitter Adds @Replies To Mobile Client
