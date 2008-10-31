Turn Off Caps Lock, Typewriter-Style

CNET's Workers' Edge blog shares a few fixes for Windows irritations, including one non-obvious trick for avoiding Caps Lock slips—having Windows turn it off when you hit Shift, just like an old Selectric. . [photo]
CNET's Workers' Edge blog shares a few fixes for Windows irritations, including one non-obvious trick for avoiding Caps Lock slips—having Windows turn it off when you hit Shift, just like an old Selectric. . [photo]
Comments
Join the discussion!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink