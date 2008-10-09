Turn An Old Mobile And Headset Into A Skype Phone

Instructables author JFDuval had an old cell phone and a cheap headset laying around, so he decided to fuse them together to make better-quality calls on free VOIP service Skype. As you might imagine, you don't get wireless calling, and this method requires a small bit of soldering and case-opening, but the author says the call quality—and, in the case of a really cheap headset, the comfort on his ears—improved noticeably. It was also a crafty way to use some spare time and two items destined for the trash. Hit the link below for the step-by-step.
