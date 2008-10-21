TuneUp Music Metadata Cleaner Beta Invites For Mac

Windows users have been enjoying music metadata cleaner TuneUp since we first posted about it, but now TuneUp's ready for your Mac. It's currently an invite-only beta, so if you're interested, send an email to [email protected] with a message containing your name and only your name. They'll send an invite back your way sometime today. While you're at it, check out previously mentioned GimmeSomeTune. UPDATE: Looks like we reached our invite quota. If you didn't make the cut, you've been added to TuneUp's email list and will be alerted when it's officially available.
