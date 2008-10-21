TuneUp Music Metadata Cleaner Beta Invites For Mac

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Windows users have been enjoying music metadata cleaner TuneUp since we first posted about it, but now TuneUp's ready for your Mac. It's currently an invite-only beta, so if you're interested, send an email to [email protected] with a message containing your name and only your name. They'll send an invite back your way sometime today. While you're at it, check out previously mentioned GimmeSomeTune. UPDATE: Looks like we reached our invite quota. If you didn't make the cut, you've been added to TuneUp's email list and will be alerted when it's officially available.

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
Floating is an increasingly popular form of sensory deprivation therapy that involves lying in a pitch black tank of salted water. This may sound like your worst nightmare, but since the invention of Sensory Deprivation Tanks in 1954 they have been praised for their health benefits, particularly in regards to relaxation and stress relief. Here's what I learned after spending 90 minutes on the inside.

