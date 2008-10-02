Tune Or Disable Tracker Search Tool In Linux

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

By default, the latest version of Ubuntu comes with the Tracker search and indexing tool installed, enabled, and, as the How-To Geek points out, occasionally eating up some serious CPU cycles. Over at his blog, the Geek shows newcomers to Ubuntu (and other Linux distros with Tracker installed) how to scale back Tracker's needs, limit where it searches, or just uninstall the thing entirely. Ubuntu users, are you finding Tracker useful on your desktop, or do you hope to see it downgraded to an optional installation in the next release (which is right around the corner)? Let us know in the comments.

What is trackerd and Why Is It Running? [The How-To Geek]

  • mdz Guest

    Ubuntu has never shipped a version with tracker enabled by default. It is installed, but in active unless the user opts to turn it on.

