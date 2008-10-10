Tuesday's Apple Event May Bring A Cheaper MacBook

If you're thinking about buying a new Mac laptop, wait a week. Apple's got some announcements scheduled for this coming Tuesday, the 14th (US time), and there may be a recession-friendly (read: lower-cost) MacBook involved.
If you're thinking about buying a new Mac laptop, wait a week. Apple's got some announcements scheduled for this coming Tuesday, the 14th (US time), and there may be a recession-friendly (read: lower-cost) MacBook involved.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink