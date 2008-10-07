Track Free And Price-Dropped iPhone Apps

For the iPhone app addicts out there: 148Apps not only reviews and offers up lists of the (top 148) free apps, free games, and other categories, but offers an feed-friendly list of apps that have dropped in price, sometimes all the way to free. Got a better source for app news and deals? Tell us in the comments. [via Just Another iPhone Blog]
