Tomizone Extends Free iPhone Wi-Fi Deal

Back in July, we told you about Wi-Fi network Tomizone's offer of free Wi-Fi access for iPhones. That deal was originally only scheduled to run for three months, but Tomizone has now extended it until the end of December. The deal has a 500MB limit, but it's a useful option if you're an iPhone owner looking to save on download charges. If you've previously registered for the offer, you can now top up with an additional 500MB for use through to the end of the year. If you've tested out the Tomizone network on your iPhone, share your experiences in the comments.