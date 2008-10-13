The Web. Now Made By Hand

You can get handmade suits. Handmade cars. There's even handmade Japanese marble mazes. Now, thanks to the new Nokia N96, the web can now be handmade, as well.

Unlike many other smartphones, the Nokia N96 not only allows you to consume things on the web, but also to create and share from the palm of your hand. So you can watch your favourite video clips on YouTube, but also shoot your own video, upload it to your social network and share it with the world, wherever you are! So don't just be a consumer, be a creator!

For a closer look at the N96, click here.