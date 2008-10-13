Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

The Web. Now Made By Hand

Nokia-N96a.jpg

You can get handmade suits. Handmade cars. There's even handmade Japanese marble mazes. Now, thanks to the new Nokia N96, the web can now be handmade, as well.

Unlike many other smartphones, the Nokia N96 not only allows you to consume things on the web, but also to create and share from the palm of your hand. So you can watch your favourite video clips on YouTube, but also shoot your own video, upload it to your social network and share it with the world, wherever you are! So don't just be a consumer, be a creator!

For a closer look at the N96, click here.

Comments

  • orp Guest

    So this post is just an ad, disguised to look like a post? In a blog about productivity, getting me to click through from my reader just to find myself staring at an ad is not cool. It should at least be tagged "advertisement".

    0
  • jayphen @Jayphen

    I'd prefer no Nokia ads in my RSS feed, thanks

    0
  • Craig Morris Guest

    This sounds like an advertisement, which I didn't expect from Life Hacker...

    0
  • Swil Guest

    This looks far too much like a normal Lifehacker post rather than an ad. The logo up the top is too much of a subtle difference.

    Blurring the line between ads and content this much is not cool.

    0
  • joshnunn Guest

    Thanks Lifehacker for this un-biased report on the awesome new Nokia phone!

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
au feature psychology relaxation sensory-deprivation video-feature

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Floating is an increasingly popular form of sensory deprivation therapy that involves lying in a pitch black tank of salted water. This may sound like your worst nightmare, but since the invention of Sensory Deprivation Tanks in 1954 they have been praised for their health benefits, particularly in regards to relaxation and stress relief. Here's what I learned after spending 90 minutes on the inside.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles